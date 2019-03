Thugs have set ablaze an office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

The thugs arrived at Okposi Umuoghara Community Secondary School registration centre at Ezza North Local Government Area around 2:15am on Saturday, and set the place ablaze.

INEC officials were attacked, just as the thugs carted away election materials.

ASP Loveth Odah, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the attack.