BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead

Honourable Temitope ‘Sugar’ Olatoye, a serving federal lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State, is dead.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that he was shot on Saturday and rushed to the University College Hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for treatment.

Toye Akinrilola, spokesperson of the University College Hospital (UCH), confirmed that Olatoye was rushed to the hospital's facility and was in a critical condition when he was brought in.

Doctors at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battled to save his life but he eventually passed on.

He was aged 47.