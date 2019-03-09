BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that he was shot on Saturday and rushed to the University College Hospital in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for treatment.

by sAharaReporters, New York Mar 09, 2019

Honourable Temitope ‘Sugar’ Olatoye, a serving federal lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency of Oyo State, is dead.

Toye Akinrilola, spokesperson of the University College Hospital (UCH), confirmed that Olatoye was rushed to the hospital's facility and was in a critical condition when he was brought in.

Doctors at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) battled to save his life but he eventually passed on.

He was aged 47.

sAharaReporters, New York

