EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Sotayo is seeking to represent Abeokuta South Constituency 1, Ogun Central in the Ogun State House of Assembly,

He was allegedly caught with N1.7million neatly arranged in white envelopes, stashed in carrier bags.

The anti-graft commission revealed this on its Twitter handle, stating that he was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The tweet read: “#Polls: EFCC operatives arrest Sotayo Olatayo Johnson, a contestant for Ogun State House of Assembly, allegedly caught with N1.709million neatly arranged in envelopes stashed in carrier bags. He was arrested at Ijaye Park Polling Unit, Abeokuta, Ogun State. #SayNoToVoteBuying.”

Sotayo's APM is the party of Ogun governorship candidate Adekunle Akinlade, the man anointed by Governor Ibikunle Amosun. With the exception the presidential election, Amosun has urged his supporters to vote for APM at all levels, including for Sotayo.

When the presidential campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hit Abeokuta, capital of the sate, on February 11, Amosun had told the crowd:

"Please, I beg you, this is the vote of President Muhammadu Buhari. Don't worry; the other one, we will resolve. You know we will resolve it. On March 2, we will resolve it. This one is for President Muhammadu Buhari...

"Please, all of you carrying this APM, by the benevolence of the almighty God, all of you are what, APC. By March 2, all of you will turn to what, APM. All of us, whether you carry this APM, you carry anything, this February 16, it is APC.

"I have told you, the most important election is that of President Muhammadu Buhari. All of us, on Staurday, we are APC. Please repeat after me. But when it is time for March 2nd, we know what we are going to do."

The March 2 election was eventually moved to March 9.