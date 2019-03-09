INEC Postpones Election In Adamawa Over Death Of Candidate

Election for the Nasarawa/Binyeri State Constituency of the Adamawa State House of Assembly will not hold on Saturday, as scheduled as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the election over the death of a candidate.

Kashim Gaidam, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, stated this on Thursday, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Gaidam said the postponement became necessary as a result of the death of Adamu Kwanate, a member of the Assembly and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

According to NAN, Kwanate passed on on Wednesday, after he collapsed during a campaign for his reelection. He died later in a hospital in Yola.

Gaidam said the postponement was to allow the party and the constituency find a replacement.

“We received a letter from the party and the House of Assembly regarding the death of the candidate and we have replied, giving them one week to find a replacement. We will communicate their replacement to the headquarters to fix a new date for the election,” Gaidam said.