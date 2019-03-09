JUST IN: Two Killed In Election-Day Clash In Ondo

Two people lost their lives in Oba-Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Government Area of Ondo State after a clash occurred in the area.

A police station, police vehicles were among other property worth millions of naira that were destroyed in the attack, which occurred during the state house of assembly election in the state.

Hoodlums had allegedly stormed the community to snatch ballot boxes. However, the situation led to a fight, and two persons were shot dead, while another person sustained gunshot injuries.

ACP Razak Rauf, the Police Area Commander for Ikare-Akoko, led policemen to the town and berated residents on the incident.

Investigation has commenced into the incident.