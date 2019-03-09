Six Months In Jail! APC Agent Caught Assisting A Voter In Katsina

An agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State has committed an electoral offence by influencing a voter at the polling unit.

After accreditation on Saturday, as a female voter made to cast her vote in the voting cubicle, the APC agent accompanied her into the cubicle and went as far as showing her which party to vote for.

Thereafter, the APC agent collected the ballot paper from her and helped her place it in the ballot box.

The incident took place at Unit 05, W/Gabas I.

Security agents present at the polling unit did nothing to address the situation.

According to Section 125 of the Electoral Act 2010, any person who interferes with a voter casting his/her vote, or a situation in which secrecy is not maintained during voting at a polling unit, persons found culpable are liable to “a maximum fine of N100,000 or to imprisonment for a term of six months or both.”