APC Leading PDP In Yobe Governorship Race With 170,000 Votes After Nine Of 17 LGs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading in Yobe State.

According to results from nine out of 17 local government areas in the state.

At the time of this report, the other local governments are awaiting their turn as there is a short break.

See result breakdown below:

Damaturu

APC - 26,087

PDP - 3,760

Bade

APC - 32,213

PDP - 8,854

Karasuwa

APC - 24,262

PDP 2,762

Bursari

APC - 20,657

PDP - 2,813



Gulani

APC - 21,765

PDP - 4,576

Fika

APC - 36,519

PDP - 9,552



Nangere

APC - 25,698

PDP - 4,765

Tarmuwa

APC - 11,338

PDP - 3,925

Gujba

APC - 17,714

PDP - 1,119