APC Leading PDP In Yobe Governorship Race With 170,000 Votes After Nine Of 17 LGs

Yobe has 17 LGAs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading in Yobe State.

According to results from nine out of 17 local government areas in the state.

At the time of this report, the other local governments are awaiting their turn as there is a short break.

See result breakdown below:

Damaturu
APC - 26,087
PDP - 3,760

Bade
APC - 32,213
PDP - 8,854

Karasuwa
APC - 24,262
PDP      2,762  

Bursari
APC - 20,657
PDP - 2,813
 
Gulani
APC - 21,765
PDP - 4,576

Fika
APC - 36,519
PDP - 9,552
 
Nangere
APC - 25,698
PDP - 4,765

Tarmuwa
APC - 11,338
PDP - 3,925

Gujba
APC - 17,714
PDP - 1,119

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Despite Toilet Project Controversy, Desmond Elliot Seals Return To Lagos Assembly By A Landslide
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad