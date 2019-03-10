APC Leading PDP In Yobe Governorship Race With 170,000 Votes After Nine Of 17 LGs

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading in Yobe State.
According to results from nine out of 17 local government areas in the state.
At the time of this report, the other local governments are awaiting their turn as there is a short break.
See result breakdown below:
Damaturu
APC - 26,087
PDP - 3,760
Bade
APC - 32,213
PDP - 8,854
Karasuwa
APC - 24,262
PDP 2,762
Bursari
APC - 20,657
PDP - 2,813
Gulani
APC - 21,765
PDP - 4,576
Fika
APC - 36,519
PDP - 9,552
Nangere
APC - 25,698
PDP - 4,765
Tarmuwa
APC - 11,338
PDP - 3,925
Gujba
APC - 17,714
PDP - 1,119