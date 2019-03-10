BREAKING: Dapo Abiodun Defeats Amosun-Akinlade APM Alliance By Slender Margin In Ogun

Abiodun polled a total of 241, 670 votes while Akinlade got 222, 153 votes., representing a narrow margin of 19,517 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the race to succeed Ibikunle Amosun as Governor of Ogun State.

To achieve the feat, Abiodun defeated Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) — as well as some leaders of his own party, chiefly Amosun, who led Akinlade out of the APC to APM and backed him with all his political capital. 

Abiodun polled a total of 241, 670 votes while Akinlade got 222, 153 votes., representing a narrow margin of 19,517 votes.

Ganiyu isiaka, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), came in third with 110,422 votes.

Therefore, Professor Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, declared Abiodun winner of the election, having satisfied all necessary conditions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP's Umar Fintiri On Course To Unseat Governor Bindow In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Tambuwal Leads In Five Of Six LGs But Victory Still Not Certain
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP's Umar Fintiri On Course To Unseat Governor Bindow In Adamawa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Tambuwal Leads In Five Of Six LGs But Victory Still Not Certain
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Despite Toilet Project Controversy, Desmond Elliot Seals Return To Lagos Assembly By A Landslide
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad