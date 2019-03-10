BREAKING: Dapo Abiodun Defeats Amosun-Akinlade APM Alliance By Slender Margin In Ogun

Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the race to succeed Ibikunle Amosun as Governor of Ogun State.

To achieve the feat, Abiodun defeated Adekunle Akinlade of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) — as well as some leaders of his own party, chiefly Amosun, who led Akinlade out of the APC to APM and backed him with all his political capital.

Abiodun polled a total of 241, 670 votes while Akinlade got 222, 153 votes., representing a narrow margin of 19,517 votes.

Ganiyu isiaka, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADC), came in third with 110,422 votes.

Therefore, Professor Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan and the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State, declared Abiodun winner of the election, having satisfied all necessary conditions.