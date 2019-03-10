BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash

Three different family members, plus a close friend of Adesanmi’s and a Canadian official, confirmed the sad development to SaharaReporters. Until his death, Adesanmi was a Professor of English at Carleton University.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Pius Adesanmi, popular Nigerian professor and columnist based in Canada, was on the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed in the early hours of Sunday, SaharaReporters can confirm.

SaharaReporters had reported earlier on Sunday morning that an Ethiopian Airlines flight between Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, crashed, killing 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard.

It has now emerged that Adesanmi, a native of Isanlu, in Yagba East Local Government area of Kogi State, was among the passengers.

