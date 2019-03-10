BREAKING: Sowore's Party AAC Records Massive Wins Over PDP In Two Rivers LGs

Omoyele Sowore’s Africa Action Congress (AAC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ahaoda West in Rivers State.

Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, contested the 2019 presidential election under the party.

According to the Okochikwu Francis, the Local Government Collation Officer who announced the governorship result in the LGA on Sunday, the new party polled a total vote of 44,857 compared to the miserly 5,866 votes polled by the PDP.

Awara Biokpomabo, who is the governorship aspirant of the AAC in Rivers, was endorsed by Rotimi Ameachi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, following the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress from fielding candidate for the state elections.

Although, the national leadership of the AAC distanced itself from the endorsement, the endorsement no doubt contributed to the huge number the nascent party polled in some LGA in the state.

Also, the party won in the governorship election in Ikwerre LGA, of the state having polled 96,663 to dwarf PDP’s 7,554.

The results of the elections are still being collated across the 23 LGAs in the state.