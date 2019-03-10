BREAKING: Sowore's Party AAC Records Massive Wins Over PDP In Two Rivers LGs

According to the Okochikwu Francis, the Local Government Collation Officer who announced the governorship result in the LGA on Sunday, said the new party polled a total vote of 44,857 compared to the miserly 5,866 votes polled by the PDP. Also, the party won in the governorship election in Ikwerre LGA, of the state having polled 96,663 to dwarf PDP’s 7,554.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Omoyele Sowore’s Africa Action Congress (AAC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ahaoda West in Rivers State.

Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, contested the 2019 presidential election under the party.

According to the Okochikwu Francis, the Local Government Collation Officer who announced the governorship result in the LGA on Sunday, the new party polled a total vote of 44,857 compared to the miserly 5,866 votes polled by the PDP.

Awara Biokpomabo, who is the governorship aspirant of the AAC in Rivers, was endorsed by Rotimi Ameachi, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, following the disqualification of the All Progressives Congress from fielding candidate for the state elections. 

Although, the national leadership of the AAC distanced itself from the endorsement, the endorsement no doubt contributed to the huge number the nascent party polled in some LGA in the state.

Also, the party won in the governorship election in Ikwerre LGA, of the state having polled 96,663 to dwarf PDP’s 7,554.

The results of the elections are still being collated across the 23 LGAs in the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Infographics: 2019 Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election​
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Infographics: 2019 Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election​
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Results Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election Declared At Polling Units
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides 44 Policemen On Election Duty Involved In Auto Crash in Abuja
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides PDP Loses Woefully At Fayose's Polling Unit, Ward
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Soldiers Discouraged People From Voting, Says Wike
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad