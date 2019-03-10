CONFIRMED: One Local Govt Can't Save Agbaje... Sanwo-Olu Set to Win In Lagos

With one Local Government Area (LGA) left to be announced in the Lagos governorship race, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is sitting pretty at the top of the table according to results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Of the 20 LGAs in Lagos State, 19 LGAs have been announced.

As things stand, APC is currently leading with 708,559 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trailing at a distant second with 196,539 votes.