Corps Member Dies In Boat Mishap In Ondo After Election Work

Nigerian youth corpers

Ibrahim Okanlawon, a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), deployed as an ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has died in Ondo State.

He was deployed for the house of assembly election.

Okanlawon, who served in Arogbo Ward II in Ese Odo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, died in a boat mishap which occurred on Saturday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered from a source in the waterside area of the state that Okanlawon was travelling alongside some ad hoc staff at Agadagba-Obon in Ese-Odo LGA, when the incident occurred.

Ibidun Adefunke, a resident, stated that the boat transporting the ad hoc staff capsized while they were on the river.

"The corps member was travelling on the water after they conducted the election, but unfortunately their boat capsized in Arogbo area. About seven other persons in the boat got injured, although they were quickly rescued and rushed to the hospital. However, that corps member was unable to survive it as he drowned.

"In fact, I heard the guy was not putting on any life jacket. It is very sad and I can only imagine how his people will be saddened by the loss."

Already, the Ondo State government has commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Agboola Ajayi, Deputy Governor of Ondo State sympathised with his family.

He also asked medical personnel at the hospital to give proper care to the victims who survived the boat mishap, just as he condoled with the NYSC staff and management in Ondo State over the loss.