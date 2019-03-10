IT'S OFFICIAL APC's Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Declared Kwara Governor-Elect

At the final declaration held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, APC polled a total of 331,546 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the governorship election held in Kwara State.

The result was announced on Sunday after the total votes were collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the final declaration held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, APC polled a total of 331,546 votes.

The closest contender for the position, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Razaq Atunwa secured 114,754 votes.

After the announcement of the result, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was announced winner of the election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Despite Toilet Project Controversy, Desmond Elliot Seals Return To Lagos Assembly By A Landslide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides 44 Policemen On Election Duty Involved In Auto Crash in Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad