IT'S OFFICIAL APC's Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Declared Kwara Governor-Elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the governorship election held in Kwara State.

The result was announced on Sunday after the total votes were collated at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At the final declaration held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, APC polled a total of 331,546 votes.

The closest contender for the position, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Razaq Atunwa secured 114,754 votes.

After the announcement of the result, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq was announced winner of the election.