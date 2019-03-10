IT'S OFFICIAL! Sanwo-Olu Declared Lagos Governor-Elect

Agbaje has congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his victory.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner in the just concluded governorship election in Lagos State.

Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the declaration on Sunday evening.

Sanwo-Olu defeated his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by securing 739,445 votes against Agbaje's 206,141 votes.

The defeat has made Agbaje a perennial governorship candidate in the political history of Lagos State, having been defeated three consecutive times in his bid to serve as Governor of the state.

Meanwhile, Agbaje has congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his victory.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Amosun's APM Shocks APC In Ewekoro LG As PDP Languishes In Distant 3rd
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Despite Toilet Project Controversy, Desmond Elliot Seals Return To Lagos Assembly By A Landslide
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides 44 Policemen On Election Duty Involved In Auto Crash in Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad