IT'S OFFICIAL! Sanwo-Olu Declared Lagos Governor-Elect

Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner in the just concluded governorship election in Lagos State.

Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the declaration on Sunday evening.

Sanwo-Olu defeated his closest rival, Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by securing 739,445 votes against Agbaje's 206,141 votes.

The defeat has made Agbaje a perennial governorship candidate in the political history of Lagos State, having been defeated three consecutive times in his bid to serve as Governor of the state.

Meanwhile, Agbaje has congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his victory.