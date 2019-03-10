JUST IN: Agbaje Loses His Local Government Woefully To Sanwo-Olu

Agbaje hails from Apapa LGA.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

Jimi Agbaje, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost his Local Government Area (LGA) by a difference of 56 percent of toal votes cast.

According to the result announced by Dr. Ifeuko Bello, the Collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Sunday, Agbaje polled 5,959 votes.

He lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the APC governorship candidate, who secured 20,469 votes, leaving a gap of nearly 15,000 votes.

A total of 190,837 voters registered for the elections, while 27,944 voters were accredited.

