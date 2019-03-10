Osinbajo Delivers Polling Unit To APC

At his polling unit, APC secured 248 votes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 190 votes. For the state house of assembly election, the APC polled 193 votes, while PDP got 175 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won both the governorship and house of assembly elections in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Lagos State.

Osinbajo voted at the Victoria Garden City Main Park Booth in Lagos.

The development contrasts the situation at the presidential and national assembly elections of February 23, where Atiku Abubakar of the PDP garnered 425 votes to defeat Buhari with 229. In the Senate, the PDP had also won with 414 to APC’s 261, same as the house of representatives seat, which it won with 268 votes to APC’s 190.

SaharaReporters, New York

