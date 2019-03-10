TABLE: 16 - 0 — How APC Thrashed PDP In Kwara Governorship Election

By polling a total of 331,546 votes, Abdulraaq has Razak Atunwa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could only muster 114,754 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 10, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Kwara State governorship election.

By polling a total of 331,546 votes, Abdulrasaq has Razak Atunwa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could only muster 114,754 votes.

Abdulrazaq also won in all 16 local government areas of the state.

Here’s how both men fared, in summary:

S/N Local Government Area Party Result Outcome
1 Ilorin West  All Progressives Congress 55,287​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party 25,583​ Loser
2 Pategi​ All Progressives Congress​ 18,109​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​ 2,578​ Loser
3

Ekiti

 All Progressives Congress​​ 7,938​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​ 3,950​ Loser
4

Kaima

 All Progressives Congress​​​ 14,829​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​ 3,386​ Loser
5

Ilorin East

 All Progressives Congress​​​​ 31,521​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​ 10,888​ Loser
6 Ilorin South  All Progressives Congress​​​​​ 26,752​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​ 9,489​​ Loser
7 Ifelodun All Progressives Congress​​​​​​ 23,734​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​ 7,445​ Loser
8 Oke Ero All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​ 7,423​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​ 4,892​ Loser
9 Asa All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​ 16,246​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​ 8,639​ Loser
10 Moro All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​​ 18,985​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​ 5,490​ Loser
11 Isin  All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​​​ 6,624​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​ 2,588​ Loser
12 Irepodun  All Progressives Congress​​​​​​ 16,155​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​ 7,339​ Loser
13

Offa 

 All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​ 22,874​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​​ 5,173​ Loser
14

Oyun 

 All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​ 11,399​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​​​ 3,782​ Loser
15 Edu All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​​ 26,805​ Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​​​​ 6,174​ Loser
16 Baruten All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​​​ 26,326 Win
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​​​ 8,082 Loser
17 All Progressives Congress​​​​​​​​​​​ 331546 Winner
Peoples Democratic Party​​​​​​​​​​​ 114754 Loser

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides LIVE: INEC Announces Winners Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides EFCC Arrests Amosun's Ally With N1.7m 'Neatly Arranged In White Envelopes'
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Dapo Abiodun Leads Kunle Akinlade In APC's Strongholds
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ballot Box Snatcher Shot Dead By Soldiers In Akwa Ibom
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oyo Federal Lawmaker Olatoye 'Sugar' Confirmed Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Infographics: 2019 Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election​
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides LIVE: Results Of Governorship And State Houses Of Assembly Election Declared At Polling Units
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Suicide Bombers Strike At Catholic Church In Adamawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad