TABLE: 16 - 0 — How APC Thrashed PDP In Kwara Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Kwara State governorship election.
By polling a total of 331,546 votes, Abdulrasaq has Razak Atunwa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could only muster 114,754 votes.
Abdulrazaq also won in all 16 local government areas of the state.
Here’s how both men fared, in summary:
|S/N
|Local Government Area
|Party
|Result
|Outcome
|1
|Ilorin West
|All Progressives Congress
|55,287
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|25,583
|Loser
|2
|Pategi
|All Progressives Congress
|18,109
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|2,578
|Loser
|3
|
Ekiti
|All Progressives Congress
|7,938
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|3,950
|Loser
|4
|
Kaima
|All Progressives Congress
|14,829
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|3,386
|Loser
|5
|
Ilorin East
|All Progressives Congress
|31,521
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|10,888
|Loser
|6
|Ilorin South
|All Progressives Congress
|26,752
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|9,489
|Loser
|7
|Ifelodun
|All Progressives Congress
|23,734
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|7,445
|Loser
|8
|Oke Ero
|All Progressives Congress
|7,423
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|4,892
|Loser
|9
|Asa
|All Progressives Congress
|16,246
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|8,639
|Loser
|10
|Moro
|All Progressives Congress
|18,985
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|5,490
|Loser
|11
|Isin
|All Progressives Congress
|6,624
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|2,588
|Loser
|12
|Irepodun
|All Progressives Congress
|16,155
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|7,339
|Loser
|13
|
Offa
|All Progressives Congress
|22,874
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|5,173
|Loser
|14
|
Oyun
|All Progressives Congress
|11,399
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|3,782
|Loser
|15
|Edu
|All Progressives Congress
|26,805
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|6,174
|Loser
|16
|Baruten
|All Progressives Congress
|26,326
|Win
|Peoples Democratic Party
|8,082
|Loser
|17
|All Progressives Congress
|331546
|Winner
|Peoples Democratic Party
|114754
|Loser