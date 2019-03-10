TABLE: 16 - 0 — How APC Thrashed PDP In Kwara Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Kwara State governorship election.

By polling a total of 331,546 votes, Abdulrasaq has Razak Atunwa, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could only muster 114,754 votes.

Abdulrazaq also won in all 16 local government areas of the state.

Here’s how both men fared, in summary: