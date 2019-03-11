Disappointment For Leading Candidate Fintiri... Adamawa Gov Election Declared Inconclusive

The governorship election in Adamawa State has been declared inconclusive.

Professor Andrew Haruna stated so while declaring the results in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday morning.

He cited the principle of the margin of lead, saying the slim margin of 32,476 votes necessitated the inconclusive declaration. According to him, ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to 40,988, which is higher than the margin of lead.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to exercise patience, while the commission fixes a new date to conclude the exercise in the affected 44 polling units in 28 registration areas.

However, the results as announced, indicate that Ahmed Umar Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in the governorship race in Adamawa State.

Fintiri polled 367,471 votes, while the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 334,995 votes. Results as announced show that Fintiri is leading with a margin 32,476.

Prof. Andrew Haruna, who is the Adamawa Returning Officer, delivered the figures at 3:35am Monday.

Full results as pronounced below:

Total Registered Voters: 1,973,083

Total Accredited Voters: 894,481

Total Valid Votes Cast: 860,724

Total Rejected Votes: 27,523

Total Votes Cast: 888,247

Results According To Local Governments

Girei Local Government

APC 14,976

PDP 14,115

ADC 4,301

Mubi North Local Government

APC 31,794

PDP 16,667

ADC 2,810

Mubi South Local Government

APC 19,825

PDP 10,420

ADC 2,527

Yola South Local Government

APC 21,901

PDP 17,432

ADC 11,638

Yola North Local Government

APC 20,979

PDP 24,383

ADC 18,362

Shelleng Local Government

APC 15,880

PDP 11,135

ADC 3,699

Mayo-Belwa Local Government

APC 14,198

PDP 19,897

ADC 14,327

Song Local Government

APC 17,439

PDP 24,764

ADC 1,559

Michika Local Government

APC 13,224

PDP 24,504

ADC 1,940

Furore Local Government

APC 21,669

PDP 17,266

ADC 9,560

Numan Local Government

APC 11,592

PDP 18,826

ADC 2,671

Guyuk Local Government

APC 12,494

PDP 18,305

ADC 1,327

Lamurde Local Government

APC 10,102

PDP 18,783

ADC 1,483

Maiha Local Government

ÀPC 14,939

PDP 8,745

ADC 5,959

Ganye Local Government

APC 19,063

PDP 17,809

ADC 3,670

Jada Local Government

APC 18,006

PDP 20,076

ADC 8,241

Demsa Local Government

APC 10,342

PDP 22,037

ADC 1,902

Hong Local Government

APC 21,358

PDP 25,878

ADC 3,762

Gombi Local Government

APC 9,347

PDP 12,968

ADC 9,908

Madagali Local Government

APC 9,265

PDP 17,529

ADC 1,835

Toungo Local Government

APC 6,562

PDP 5,932

ADC 1,724