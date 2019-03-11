Disappointment For Leading Candidate Fintiri... Adamawa Gov Election Declared Inconclusive

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

The governorship election in Adamawa State has been declared inconclusive.

Professor Andrew Haruna stated so while declaring the results in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday morning.

He cited the principle of the margin of lead, saying the slim margin of 32,476 votes necessitated the inconclusive declaration. According to him, ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to 40,988, which is higher than the margin of lead.

He, therefore, called on the electorate to exercise patience, while the commission fixes a new date to conclude the exercise in the affected 44 polling units in 28 registration areas.

However, the results as announced, indicate that Ahmed Umar Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in the governorship race in Adamawa State.

Fintiri polled 367,471 votes, while the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 334,995 votes. Results as announced show that Fintiri is leading with a margin 32,476.

Prof. Andrew Haruna, who is the Adamawa Returning Officer, delivered the figures at 3:35am Monday.

Full results as pronounced below:

Total Registered Voters: 1,973,083
Total Accredited Voters: 894,481
Total Valid Votes Cast: 860,724
Total Rejected Votes: 27,523
Total Votes Cast: 888,247

Results According To Local Governments

Girei Local Government
APC 14,976
PDP 14,115
ADC 4,301

Mubi North Local Government
APC 31,794
PDP 16,667
ADC 2,810

Mubi South Local Government
APC 19,825
PDP 10,420
ADC 2,527

Yola South Local Government
APC 21,901
PDP 17,432
ADC 11,638

Yola North Local Government
APC 20,979
PDP 24,383
ADC 18,362

Shelleng Local Government

APC 15,880
PDP 11,135
ADC 3,699

Mayo-Belwa Local Government
APC 14,198
PDP 19,897
ADC 14,327

Song Local Government
APC 17,439
PDP 24,764
ADC 1,559

Michika Local Government
APC 13,224
PDP 24,504
ADC 1,940

Furore Local Government
APC 21,669
PDP 17,266
ADC 9,560

Numan Local Government
APC 11,592
PDP 18,826
ADC 2,671

Guyuk Local Government
APC 12,494
PDP 18,305
ADC 1,327

Lamurde Local Government
APC 10,102
PDP 18,783
ADC 1,483

Maiha Local Government
ÀPC 14,939
PDP 8,745
ADC 5,959

Ganye Local Government
APC 19,063
PDP 17,809
ADC 3,670

Jada Local Government
APC 18,006
PDP 20,076
ADC 8,241

Demsa Local Government
APC 10,342
PDP 22,037
ADC 1,902

Hong Local Government
APC 21,358
PDP 25,878
ADC 3,762

Gombi Local Government
APC 9,347
PDP 12,968
ADC 9,908

Madagali Local Government
APC 9,265
PDP 17,529
ADC 1,835

Toungo Local Government

APC 6,562
PDP 5,932
ADC 1,724

SaharaReporters, New York

