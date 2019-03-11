Disappointment For Leading Candidate Fintiri... Adamawa Gov Election Declared Inconclusive

The governorship election in Adamawa State has been declared inconclusive.
Professor Andrew Haruna stated so while declaring the results in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, on Monday morning.
He cited the principle of the margin of lead, saying the slim margin of 32,476 votes necessitated the inconclusive declaration. According to him, ballots cancelled for various infractions amounted to 40,988, which is higher than the margin of lead.
He, therefore, called on the electorate to exercise patience, while the commission fixes a new date to conclude the exercise in the affected 44 polling units in 28 registration areas.
However, the results as announced, indicate that Ahmed Umar Fintiri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is leading in the governorship race in Adamawa State.
Fintiri polled 367,471 votes, while the incumbent governor, Jibrilla Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), scored 334,995 votes. Results as announced show that Fintiri is leading with a margin 32,476.
Prof. Andrew Haruna, who is the Adamawa Returning Officer, delivered the figures at 3:35am Monday.
Full results as pronounced below:
Total Registered Voters: 1,973,083
Total Accredited Voters: 894,481
Total Valid Votes Cast: 860,724
Total Rejected Votes: 27,523
Total Votes Cast: 888,247
Results According To Local Governments
Girei Local Government
APC 14,976
PDP 14,115
ADC 4,301
Mubi North Local Government
APC 31,794
PDP 16,667
ADC 2,810
Mubi South Local Government
APC 19,825
PDP 10,420
ADC 2,527
Yola South Local Government
APC 21,901
PDP 17,432
ADC 11,638
Yola North Local Government
APC 20,979
PDP 24,383
ADC 18,362
Shelleng Local Government
APC 15,880
PDP 11,135
ADC 3,699
Mayo-Belwa Local Government
APC 14,198
PDP 19,897
ADC 14,327
Song Local Government
APC 17,439
PDP 24,764
ADC 1,559
Michika Local Government
APC 13,224
PDP 24,504
ADC 1,940
Furore Local Government
APC 21,669
PDP 17,266
ADC 9,560
Numan Local Government
APC 11,592
PDP 18,826
ADC 2,671
Guyuk Local Government
APC 12,494
PDP 18,305
ADC 1,327
Lamurde Local Government
APC 10,102
PDP 18,783
ADC 1,483
Maiha Local Government
ÀPC 14,939
PDP 8,745
ADC 5,959
Ganye Local Government
APC 19,063
PDP 17,809
ADC 3,670
Jada Local Government
APC 18,006
PDP 20,076
ADC 8,241
Demsa Local Government
APC 10,342
PDP 22,037
ADC 1,902
Hong Local Government
APC 21,358
PDP 25,878
ADC 3,762
Gombi Local Government
APC 9,347
PDP 12,968
ADC 9,908
Madagali Local Government
APC 9,265
PDP 17,529
ADC 1,835
Toungo Local Government
APC 6,562
PDP 5,932
ADC 1,724