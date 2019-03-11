EXCLUSIVE: Adelabu Blames Tegbe For Defeat, Engages In Fisticuffs With Ajimobi's PA

Bayo Adelabu, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has been abusing leaders of the party, blaming them for his loss in the election.

Adelabu has been claiming that the leaders of the party collected money from him yet failed to deliver their various political constituencies.

Dayo Iyaniwura, one of Adelabu’s main allies who is also a Personal Assistant to outgoing Governor Abiola Ajimobi, was caught in one of his many fits of rage at Ajimobi’s Oluyole residence on Sunday.

Two sources who witnessed the episode confirmed to SaharaReporters that Adelabu had attacked the Governor’s PA during an argument, which resulted into an outbreak of fisticuffs between the two men.

One of the sources told SaharaReporters that Adelabu rained unprintable and abusive words on Tegbe, who later showed up at Ajimobi’s residence as well. He specifically accused Tegbe of not supporting him, claiming Tegbe’s team worked against him during the campaign and that was why he lost.

SaharaReporters understands that Adelabu did not reconcile with the candidates who were forced to step down for him at last year’s APC governorship primary, insisting that he had all it takes to win the election.

Adelabu lost Saturday’s election to Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winning only five of the 33 local governments in the state while Makinde won all the rest.

The PDP candidate won in Ibadan North West, Ibarapa East, Atiba, Kajola, Ido, Lagelu, Iwajowa, Afijio, Orelope, Ibadan North East, Ibadan South East, Ibarapa North, Atisbo, Ibarapa Central, Ogbomoso South, Ibadan North, Egbeda, Itesiwaju, Saki West, Saki East, Oyo West, Oyo East, Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Iseyin and Ibadan South West LGAs.

Meanwhile, Adelabu won in Orire, Ogooluwa, Surulere, Ogbomoso North, and Irepo LGAs of the state.

At the end of the race, Makinde scored a total of 515,621 votes while Adelabu polled 357,982.

Olufemi Lanlehin, candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), came third in the governorship poll with 12,375 votes, although he had stepped down a few days before the election in order to support Makinde.