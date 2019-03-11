FLASHBACK: Aviation Enthusiast 'Warned' Ethiopian Airlines About Boeing 737MAX But Was Ignored

In the mail to the Ethiopian Airline, the complainant said: “I wanted to express my concerns regarding the alarming reports about a lion air 737 max went down on the 29th of October 2018. Indeed, event though this is still an ongoing investigation, latest reports say that the new anti stalling system (MCAS) onboard 737 max might be one of the reasons which caused the accident.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Following the crash of Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737 aircraft enroute Nairobi, a Twitter user has revealed a warning to the airline about the security feature of its Boeing 737-MAX that was not disclosed to the pilots.

Writing via @advmtw, the Twitter claimed to have sent a mail to the airline on January 15, 2019, complaining about the new security system added to Boeing 737-MAX without adequately informing the pilots.

The complainant quoted a report on Daily Sabah, a Turkish news platform, that claimed that many pilots were not informed about the new features of the Boeing 737 airplanes.

This mail was prompted by the crash of a Boeing 737-Max in October 2018, which killed all its 189 passengers.

In the mail to the Ethiopian Airline, the complainant said: “I wanted to express my concerns regarding the alarming reports about a lion air 737 max went down on the 29th of October 2018. Indeed, event though this is still an ongoing investigation, latest reports say that the new anti stalling system (MCAS) onboard 737 max might be one of the reasons which caused the accident.

“An American Airlines spokesman even addressed the issue: 'We value our partnership with Boeing, but were unaware of some of the functionality of the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) installed on Max 8'.

“I took time to write this email because this is about safety and I strongly believe that safety should be first priority of everyone in the airline industry.”

The Twitter user said a response never came from Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines has not yet responded to the Twitter user's claim; however, it has issued a few terse statements, six in all, named Accident Bulletin, the latest being an announcement that "the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder(CVR) of ET302 have been Recovered".

The airline earlier confirmed that 149 passengers and eight crew members were aboard, as the plane took off from Addis Ababa at 8:38am local time (05:38 GMT) but crashed six minutes later.

Two Nigerians, Professor Pius Adesanmi and AMbassador Abiodun Bashua, were victims of the crash.

Following the crash, Ethiopian Airlines, as well as China and South Korea, has banned the use of the Boeing 737-800MAX aircraft.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Flight From Addis To Nairobi Crashes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International JUST IN: Black Box Of Fatal Ethiopian Airlines Plane Recovered
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International China Joins Ethiopian Airlines In Grounding Boeing 737-800MAX Following Crash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Financial Times: Buhari Could Go Down In History As A General Who Should Have Stayed In His Barracks
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Elections Voters Apathy, Reason I Lost Lagos Election, Says Agbaje
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides BREAKING: Soldiers Clash With Police At INEC Office In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s 410,576 Votes Not Enough To Prevent INEC From Declaring Benue Gov Election Inconclusive
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion How Governor Isiaka Ajimobi Shredded The APC In Oyo State By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: House Of Reps Member Olatoye ‘Sugar’ Shot In Ibadan
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad