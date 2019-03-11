Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Nasiru Gawuna, Deputy Governor of Kano State, and Alhaji Sule Garo, Kano State Commissioner for Local Government, over allegations of disrupting the election process in the state.

The two were arrested for disrupting the collation of governorship and state house of assembly results at the Nasarawa Local Government Area Collation Centre in Kano, according to The Punch newspaper.

Party agents and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were about to attack them for the disturbance, when the Police moved in to rescue them and subsequently detained them.

The incident has led to a delay in the final collation of the election results.