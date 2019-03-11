INEC Declares Plateau Governorship Election Inconclusive

Simon Lalong, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 583,255 votes, while Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 538,326 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the governorship election in Plateau State inconclusive.

In the election, Simon Lalong, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had 583,255 votes, while Jeremiah Useni of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 538,326 votes.

With just a margin 44,929 between the two contestants and 49,377 cancelled votes, Professor Richard Kimbir, who was the Returning Officer in Plateau State, declared the election inconclusive.

He said: “Going by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I am constrained to say that the governorship election is inconclusive.”

Kimbir stated that supplementary election would be conducted in 21 days in places where there were cancellations.

