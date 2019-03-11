INEC's Fact-Finding Committee To Investigate Electoral Violence Arrives In Rivers

The fact-finding committee set up by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the violence that marred the governorship and state houses of assembly election in Rivers State is now in Port Harcourt.

Edwin Enabor, the Head, Voter Education and Publicity in Rivers State, who confirmed this, said the committee was meeting individually with the electoral officers.

On Sunday, INEC had suspended all electoral processes regarding the March 9 election in the state, and set up a committee to investigate and report back in 48 hours.

There is heavy presence of police officers at the stretch of Aba road, where the INEC office is located.