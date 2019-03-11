JUST IN: Black Box Of Fatal Ethiopian Airlines Plane Recovered

Ethiopian Airlines made the announcement in its Accident Bulletin No 6. via its official Twitter handle, @flyethiopian.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Ethiopian Airlines have announced the recovery of the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), better known as black box, of ET302 from it's aircraft that went down on Sunday six minutes into take-off.

The discovery will enable investigators and experts piece together the last moments of the flight, and should help explain why the new plane crashed.

In a separate Accident Bulletin No. 5 issued at 1:40PM local time, it also announced the airline's decision to ground all B-737-MAX fleet effective 10th of March until further notice for "safety precautions".

