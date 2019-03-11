Nigerian Passenger Dies Aboard Delta Airlines Flight From The US To Lagos

When the aircraft landed, it was gathered that the officials of the airport clinic proceeded on board the aircraft to ascertain the condition of the passenger.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

A Nigerian, identified as Mr. Nwoke Felix Nwamarizu, has died aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta in the United States on his way to Lagos.

The deceased, 53, and with the passport number A06321653, was said to have developed complications while onboard.

A source close to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) confided in our correspondent that the airport clinic was alerted of the incident about an hour before the arrival of the flight.

The flight it was gathered landed on the runway of the airport at exactly 15:34hrs.

When the aircraft landed, it was gathered that the officials of the airport clinic proceeded on board the aircraft to ascertain the condition of the passenger.

The source explained that the medical team of the airport met with another doctor, a passenger aboard the aircraft simply identified as Lawal, who confirmed the sick passenger was dead before arriving the country.

The onboard doctor was alleged to have said: "The passenger was in a confused state, and could only say his first name (Felix) before he collapsed and was confirmed dead at 08:17hrs in Flight.”

The source stated further that at the airport, the head of the airport clinic also ascertained and confirmed the passenger dead in the presence of the station manager of the airline, Mr. Omeiza, senior aviation security officers and other senior staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

It was gathered that a FAAN ambulance was brought to evacuate the corpse at exactly 16:59hrs, but as of the time of filing this report, the corpse was still at the base station awaiting the necessary documentation and arrival of family members before evacuation to the morgue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s 410,576 Votes Not Enough To Prevent INEC From Declaring Benue Gov Election Inconclusive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Politicians Dressing Thugs In Army Uniform To Perpetrate Election Violence'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s 410,576 Votes Not Enough To Prevent INEC From Declaring Benue Gov Election Inconclusive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: PDP's Emeka Ihedioha Leads Okorocha's Son-In-Law In Imo After 11 LGs
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Carleton University Mourns 'Canadian' Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Ganduje’s Deputy, Commissioner Arrested At Kano Collation Centre
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Politicians Dressing Thugs In Army Uniform To Perpetrate Election Violence'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Lawmaker-Elect Dies In Plateau Hours After Election Victory
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: PDP’s Seyi Makinde Defeats APC's Bayo Adelabu To Emerge Oyo Governor-Elect
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Voters Apathy, Reason I Lost Lagos Election, Says Agbaje
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion How Governor Isiaka Ajimobi Shredded The APC In Oyo State By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International FLASHBACK: Aviation Enthusiast 'Warned' Ethiopian Airlines About Boeing 737MAX But Was Ignored
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad