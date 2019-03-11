Our Deal With Boeing 'Still On, Says Air Peace

Countries like China, South Korea, Ethiopia and the Cayman Island that recently acquired the B-737-800MAX model had grounded operations of the aircraft model following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed all 157 persons on board.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

Nigeria's Air Peace has revealed it has no plans to grouns its 10 Boeing 737-MAX 800 airplanes after public outcry on social media for it do so over global safety concerns.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday, Air Peace spokesperson, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said: "The airline will continue to act in the interest of the safety of the flying public."

He said the airline would continue to act in the interest of the safety of the flying public.

The aircraft en route Nairobi from Addis Ababa, crashed six minutes after take-off around Bishoftu, 40 miles south-east of the Ethiopian capital.

The crash was the second involving the B737 MAX 800 aircraft in four months, following an October 2018 crash involving a Lion Air plane that went crashing into the sea off Jakarta, in Indonesia, killing all 189 people on board. 

Iwarah said that the multi-million-dollar deal signed between Air Peace and the American aircraft manufacturer, The Boeing Company, on September 13, 2018, for the delivery of 10 brand new B737 MAX 800 aircraft was "still on".

On public concerns about it's decision, he said: “We are still in the domain of investigation but we want to assure the public that we are following the development very closely any step we take now will be premature until investigations are concluded. So, we are following the investigations very closely to ensure that at the end of the day only the right thing is done.

“We are currently working with Boeing, we are also asking questions and following all developments because we are a safety conscious airline."

SaharaReporters, New York

