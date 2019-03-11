Tambuwal In Slight Lead As INEC Declares Sokoto Election Inconclusive

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 11, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the Sokoto State governorship election inconclusive.

In an address after the collation, Professor Fatima Muktar, the INEC Returning Officer, said the result was declared inconclusive in line with the provisions of Section 26 and 53 of the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.

The Returning Officer also said the Commission would conduct a supplementary election in 22 Local Government Areas across 136 polling units, respectively. 

She also added that the number of cancelled votes exceeded the margin between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congressives (APC), which is 3,413 votes. 

Meanwhile, PDP's Aminu Tambuwal is currently leading in the race for re-election, polling, 489,558 votes, while the APC polled 486,090 votes.

Additionally, the number of rejected votes is 30,082, while the total votes cast is 1,018,024.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

