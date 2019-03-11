Voters Apathy, Reason I Lost Lagos Election, Says Agbaje

Jimi Agbaje, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded Lagos State governorship election, says he lost the election due to low turnout of voters.

Agbaje, in an interview with The Punch newspaper after he lost the election to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress with a margin of 533,304 votes, said the APC orchestrated the apathy and should be held accountable.

Although Agbaje has congratulated Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the poll, he also asserted that the rate of violence and how the presidential election was rigged with figures written for the APC all contributed to why the governorship and state house of assembly elections in Lagos recorded very low turnout.

He said: "From the outset, it was clear that the numbers were on our side and naturally, that was our comparable strength but the moment you had the numbers slashed, then we were at a disadvantage.

“The strategy of the other side was to make sure that those numbers did not come out to vote and to that extent, it has worked in their favour.

“It is not good for our democracy when only about 20 per cent come out to vote. There was voter apathy because of the event that happened during the presidential election.”