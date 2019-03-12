BREAKING: INEC Fixes March 23 For Supplementary Governorship Election In 'Inconclusive States'

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that supplementary governorship elections will hold on March 23 in the six states where the exercise was declared inconclusive.

According to Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Eductaion Committee, the cmmission took the decision on Tuesday after a meeting to review the 29 governorship and 991 state constituency elections of March 9.

The six states where INEC's returning officers declared the election inconclusive are Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Plateau and Sokoto.

"Consequently, the Commission will conduct supplementary elections on Saturday, 23rd March, 2019 to conclude the process," Okoye said.

"Supplementary elections will also hold in polling units in all states where State Assembly elections were declared inconclusive and winners could not be declared. Details of the constituencies including number of polling units and registered voters will be published on our website tomorrow, Wednesday, 13th March, 2019."