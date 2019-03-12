Sowore Blasts Aviation Minister, Says Lack Of Progress — Not Foresight — Responsible For Absence Of Boeing 737 MAX In Nigeria

Disagreeing with the Minister, Sowore wrote: "With glee Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation announced the absence of Boeing 737 Max 8 in Nigeria’s air space. You’d think the gov’t did something extraordinarily different. Sad truth is that it was due to lack of progress, NOT foresight!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 12, 2019

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the just concluded general election, Omoyele Sowore, has blasted the Minister of Aviation for the "lack of progress" in the aviation industry. 

Sowore was speaking in the aftermath of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-MAX-800 crash on Sunday, which resulted in the death of all 157 on board.

In response, countries such as the UK, China and Australia have grounded the use of the model in its airspace over safety concerns.

However, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, said on Tuesday: "As we continue to mourn the ET crash in Addis, and pray for the victims, we wish to reassure Nigerians that we do not have any Boeing 737 Max on Nigeria’s register to worry about. Civil Aviation Authority has issued the needed advisory, please."

In response via a post on his Facebook page, Sowore described Sirika’s statement as "lack of progress, not foresight".

Disagreeing with the Minister, Sowore wrote: "With glee Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation announced the absence of Boeing 737 Max 8 in Nigeria’s air space. You’d think the gov’t did something extraordinarily different. Sad truth is that it was due to lack of progress, NOT foresight!”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International HINDSIGHT: Nigerian Lady Maudlyn Ekwueme Predicted Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Oman, Indonesia, UK… 11 Countries Where Boeing 737 Max Has Been Grounded — But Nigeria Not One Of Them
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International FLASHBACK: Aviation Enthusiast 'Warned' Ethiopian Airlines About Boeing 737MAX But Was Ignored
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Our Deal With Boeing 'Still On, Says Air Peace
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria’s Pius Adesanmi Killed In Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International JUST IN: Black Box Of Fatal Ethiopian Airlines Plane Recovered
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#NigeriaDecides ‘After Winning APC Primary, Adelabu Started Carrying Himself Like Governor-In-Waiting’
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: El-Rufai Leads Four APC Governors To Discuss Inconclusive Elections With Buhari
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides JUST IN: ‘Declared Under Duress’ — INEC Strikes Out Okorocha's Name From Official Senators-Elect List
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Nigerian Passenger Dies Aboard Delta Airlines Flight From The US To Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Tension in Jos Over Corpse Found In Well
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International HINDSIGHT: Nigerian Lady Maudlyn Ekwueme Predicted Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections TABLE: All The States Where Governors-Elect Have Emerged So Far
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Oman, Indonesia, UK… 11 Countries Where Boeing 737 Max Has Been Grounded — But Nigeria Not One Of Them
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides NDI, IRI Release Preliminary Report on Nigeria's Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Responds To PDP’s Allegation Of Being 'Heavily Bribed' By APC
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Court Bars EFCC, DSS From Arresting Fani-Kayode, Odumakin Outside Due Process
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Driver Killed As Gunmen Kidnap Expatriate In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad