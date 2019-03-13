46-Year-Old Man 'Tortured To Death' By NSCDC Officials In Akure

Razak Ahmed, a 46-year-old man, has died in the custody of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Ondo State.

Ahmed died on Monday after he was tortured to death, while in the custody of the NSCDC in Akure, SaharaReporters learnt.

The deceased, a mechanical engineer, was arrested at the weekend after a complaint was lodged at the corps that he was sexually abusing his daughter.

Our correspondent gathered that an estranged son of Ahmed, identified as Ibrahim, reported Ahmed to the NSCDC.

A family source, who narrated how Ahmed was killed by the NSCDC in Akure, told SaharaReporters: "He (Ahmed) died in the custody of the NSCDC in Akure yesterday, and we got to know about it when we all visited their office.

"It was his estranged son that went to report the case to the corps after he lied that his father always sleeps with his own 11-year-old daughter. And what actually happened was that this stupid boy (Ibrahim) has a very bad behaviour and his father always scolds him every time, so that he can have a positive change in attitude.

"Planning to get back at his father, he went to report to the security agencies by lying that his father was always sleeping with his own daughter. The NSCDC arrested the man on Saturday evening and detained him despite pleas that they should let him go. They manhandled him and dragged him into cell.

"It was inside the cell that they beat him with sticks and attempted to force him to confess to an offence that he never committed. I am aware that the torture was so much that he gave up the ghost and he was taken to the mortuary by the NSCDC on Tuesday.”

Samuel Oladipo, spokesperson of the NSCDC, was not reachable when contacted by SaharaReporters.

However, sources in the offices of the corps confirmed that the man was "tortured to death" by officers of the NSCDC in Akure.

Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the case when contacted but noted it was being investigated.

"We heard about the case and we're going to investigate it," he said.

Already, family members have called on human rights organisations to assist in getting justice for their breadwinner.

Many of them, who converged on the house the deceased, told SaharaReporters that the NSCDC officials were planning to wash their hands off the case.

Jimoh Ajayi, a relative, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give the Police a marching order to investigate the incident.