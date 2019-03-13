CONFIRMED: Full Names Of The Survivors Of Lagos Island School Building Collapse

The victims, now in stable condition, comprise 22 females, 17 males and two persons whose gender was not listed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

At least 41 people have survived the bulding collapse involving Ohen Nursery and Primary School, Ita Faji, Lagos Island, Lagos, SaharaReporters can confirm.

The list of survivors, obtained by SaharaReporters on Wednesday evening, contains 41 names, five of whom are unnamed.

All of them are in stable condition.

Two teachers, three adults were clearly stated, while the 36 other victims are assumed to be children.

At least 12 persons, including schoolchildren, have been confirmed dead, but with rescue efforts still ongoing at the scene of the incident, the figures of both survors and the dead could yet rise.

 

THE LIST

