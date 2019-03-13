Ethiopian Airlines Opens Condolence Registers In Nigerian Airports

Ethiopian airline's Airbus A350

Ethiopian Airlines has opened condolence registers for Nigerians to commiserate with Ambassador Abiodun Bashau and Professor Pius Adesanmi, who were aboard the Boeing 737 Max–8 that crashed on Sunday.

The registers were opened on Tuesday at the Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Kano airports.

Speaking in Lagos, Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, thanked Nigerians for standing by the organisation, especially in this moment of grief.

Adesanmi and Bashau was among 157 people flying from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Kenya. None of those onboard the flight survived the incident.

The plane crashed just six minutes after take off at the airport after losing connection with control room.

Since the crash, which is the second in months involving the same kind of aircraft, the Boeing 737 Max has been grounded in 11 countries.

Ethiopian Airlines is yet to begin flying the B737 Max-8 on Nigerian routes. The B777, B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 are the aircraft deployed daily to Nigeria.

She said: “We thank the Nigerian President and the good people of Nigeria for the condolence message from the Government of Nigeria.

“We have always counted on Nigeria as an African partner and brother and this sad occasion once again proves the bond. We commiserate with Nigeria over the loss to humanity of the two great Nigerians on that flight. We have since reached out to the families involved. Ethiopian Airlines will not abandon its responsibilities to them.”

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also assured passengers of their safety.

He reiterated that the country does not have the Boeing 737 Max in its fleet, while stating that the organization would continue to uphold the quality assurance of all planes.

Sam Adurogboye, NCAA spokesperson, said: “This is to assure the public that NCAA will continue to ensure that safety regulations are strictly adhered to for the safety of all in Nigeria. Our heart is with the airline and families of the victims of the accident.

“Presently, the accident aircraft type, Boeing 737 Max-8, is not in operation in the country. However, the authority, in line with its Safety Oversight mandate enshrined in the Civil Aviation Act 2006, is consciously monitoring the development(s) with a view to taking the necessary steps that will enhance the safety of all aircraft in operation within the Nigerian airspace.”