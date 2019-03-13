Friends, Human Rights Activists To Hold Candlelight Procession For Pius Adesanmi

The event is scheduled to take place at the Unity Fountain near Transcorp Hilton and will feature a series of activities in honour of the deceased.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

Friends and associates of the late Pius Adesanmi will on Wednesday hold a night of tributes and candlelight procession in honour of the late Professor Pius Adesanmi, in Abuja.

Adesanmi was among the 157 passengers and crew members that who in the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday morning shortly after leaving Addis Ababa for Nairobi in Kenya.

The event will be anchored by Mrs. Lara Owoeye Wise, an ace broadcaster, and Dare Ariyo Atoye. It will kick off at 4pm with an observation of a one-minute silence, followed by Adesanmi’s citation and tributes on ‘The Pius I Know’.

There will also be a session on ‘Deep Thoughts’ based on Adesanmi’s tweets and Facebook posts, plus poetry and prayers for the deceased and his family.

Renowned activists such as Chidi Odinkalu, Chima Amadi, Segun Adeniyi, Sam Amadi, among others, will speak at the event.

Representatives of civil society organisations, government officials, writers, scholars, journalists, sympathisers and members of the general public are also expected at the event.

The event is put together by Adebayo Raphael, National Secretary of the OurMumuDonDo Movement, Abdulmahmud Aminu, President, Public Interest Lawyers League (PILL), and a host of other renowned activists.

Adesanmi, who holds Nigerian and Canadian citizenships, was a prominent columnist for SaharaReporters and other Nigerian media outfits.

