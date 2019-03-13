Police Arraign Former Lawmaker For Disrupting Elections In Imo

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

Uche Onyeaguocha, former member of the House of Representatives, has been arraigned by the Imo State Police for disruption of electoral process.

Uche was arraigned alongside Paschal Onwukaike, Steve Asimobi and Oliver Enwerenem for violence during the collation of the result for the Imo State governorship election on Sunday in Imo.

The four appeared before Chief Magistrate R.O. Nworka, in Owerri on a 10-count charge bordering on destruction of election materials, disrupting of election process and destruction of the result sheet of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They were granted bail on self-recognition and the case was adjourned till May 6.

