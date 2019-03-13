Taraba Govt Relaxes Curfew

The curfew will now be from dusk to dawn, running from 6pm to 4am, until further notice.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 13, 2019

The Taraba State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew it imposed on Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, on Tuesday.

The curfew will now be from dusk to dawn, running from 6pm to 4am, until further notice.

On Tuesday, the 24-hour order was issued in a statement by Bala Dan Abu, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, to prevent breakdown of law and order in the state capital after the announcement of governorship elections results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the new directive, business activities are expected to resume and civil servants are to report to their duty posts.

SaharaReporters, New York

