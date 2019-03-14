Ajimobi Hosts 'My Brother' Seyi Makinde At Oyo Govt House

Makinde, in the company of other politicians in Oyo State, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

Abiola Ajimobi, outgoing Governor of Oyo State, on Thursday hosted Seyi Makinde, governor-elect of Oyo State, at the Government House.

Makinde, in the company of other politicians in Oyo State, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Makinde, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Adebayo Adelabu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajimobi is also an APC governor.

Makinde polled 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 votes in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Expressing delight on the occasion, Ajimobi wrote on Twitter: "Earlier today, Oyo State’s Governor-Elect, my brother Engr. Seyi Makinde, paid me a courtesy visit at the Government House."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains INEC From Conducting Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics FAKE NEWS: Nasir El-Rufai NOT Involved In 'Ghastly Accident'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Oil 'It Undermines The Petroleum Minister's Powers' — Buhari Declines Assent To NOSDRA Amendment Bill
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News REVEALED: Birthday Boy Killed In Lagos Building Collapse ‘Told His Mum He Didn’t Want To Go School’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Grants Buhari, APC Access To Inspect Election Materials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Senators-Elect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains INEC From Conducting Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad