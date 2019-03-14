Ajimobi Hosts 'My Brother' Seyi Makinde At Oyo Govt House

Abiola Ajimobi, outgoing Governor of Oyo State, on Thursday hosted Seyi Makinde, governor-elect of Oyo State, at the Government House.

Makinde, in the company of other politicians in Oyo State, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor.

Makinde, who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), defeated Adebayo Adelabu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ajimobi is also an APC governor.

Makinde polled 515,621 votes to defeat Adelabu, who polled 357,982 votes in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

Expressing delight on the occasion, Ajimobi wrote on Twitter: "Earlier today, Oyo State’s Governor-Elect, my brother Engr. Seyi Makinde, paid me a courtesy visit at the Government House."