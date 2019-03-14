AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive

Sugar's former landlady said: “In fact, it’s the law of karma. It’s what one does that will eventually happen to the person. He killed many people. He’s [Gbenga] Daniel’s thug. They say ‘a powerful man dies like a weakling'. His father [is] a Reverend. I [know] his father and mother.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

Temiope Olatoye 'Sugar', the lawmaker representing Lagelu/Akinyele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who was shot last Saturday, has been accused of masterminding numerous killings as well.

Olatoye was shot in the eye during a clash with thugs during the Oyo State governorship election.

Known for his trademark caps, which usually bore the letters 'SU', Sugar schooled at the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, and later attended University of Ibadan, according to his profile on the National Assembly website.

An audio recording of someone, who claimed to be his landlady, emerged shortly after the incident.

The woman, who was answering questions from a radio presenter on Sugar's person while alive, expressed reservations on his conduct, stating specifically that his death “is the law of karma".Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive

“They wanted to burn down my house. He killed one fellow called ‘Bukky Boy’, a student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic. He tied the ‘Bukky Boy’ fellow to a car from Osiele to Egbeda. Before the Police got to the scene of the incident, the fellow had died. People get judgement in this life. Who would have thought that he would be killed like that with all the ‘orisa’ (spiritual protection) he had?”

She went on to lament other atrocities he allegedly committed while alive, stating that at the time, he became untouchable.

However, after he passed, she said she got many congratulatiry calls from people.

SaharaReporters, New York

