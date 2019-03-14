FAKE NEWS: Nasir El-Rufai NOT Involved In 'Ghastly Accident'

"It's not true," a Kaduna State Government House source who had seen the Governor today told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

Nasir el-Rfai, Governor of Kaduna State, has not been involved in a "ghastly accident" as being claimed on social media, SaharaReporters can report.

Rumours of the Governor's supposed involvement in an accident began to spread on Thursday after  Twitter user wrote: "Elrufai in a ghastly accident, his driver said to have died on the spot. No one knows the condition of the Kaduna Governor. Please pray for him no matter the differences we have politically."

El-Rufai himself is expected to personally address the rumour any moment from now.

