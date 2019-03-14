Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano

“As the leader of the party in Kano, I have directed our Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, not to pay the minimum wage because that is the APC manifesto and we will not take it," Kwanllkwas said. "Anyway, we will ensure that workers get their salaries on or before the 25th of every month, but what we will not do is to pay the minimum wage."

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano and former Governor of the state, has said the incoming Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state will not be able to pay N30, 000 minimum wage to workers as they anticipate to inherit an empty treasury from Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje's administration.

Kwankwaso, who addressed a group of Kwankwassiyya supporters in Kaduna, said the PDP is sure of victory in the supplementary election and will not continue with the payment of N30, 000 minimum wage as promised workers by Ganduje.

“As the leader of the party in Kano, I have directed our Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, not to pay the minimum wage because that is the APC manifesto and we will not take it," Kwanllkwas said.

"Anyway, we will ensure that workers get their salaries on or before the 25th of every month, but what we will not do is to pay the minimum wage."

At the time the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Kano governorship election inconclusive, PDP’s Yusuf had polled 1,014,474 votes while APC’s Ganduje had 987,819.

However, the margin of 26,655 votes between the two top candidates meant it was impossible for INEC to declare a winner.”

