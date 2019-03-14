Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash

"They are not collecting money for excursions from us, or taxes to fix our cities but when our children die they will collect money. Is this good?" a woman cried out uncontrollably. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was visiting, simply walked past, talking with some of the people who had accompanied him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 14, 2019

The families of some of the victims of the Lagos building collapse have accused some staff of the General Hospital, Marina, Lagos, of demanding money for services such the release of the bodies of their loved ones following Wednesday's tragedy. 

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, had promised that the state government would foot the medical expense of victims when he visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

However, when SaharaReporters visited the hospital on Thursday, a woman who had just lost her child was crying uncontrollably. She called out to the governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene, but there was no response from him.

When SaharaReporters probed further, we learnt that the mortuary staff of the hospital where demanding money to release the corpse of some of the unfortunate victims in the collapse.

"They are not collecting money for excursions from us, or taxes to fix our cities but when our children die they will collect money. Is this good?" a woman cried out uncontrollably. 

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was visiting, simply walked past, talking with some of the people who had accompanied him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi Hosts 'My Brother' Seyi Makinde At Oyo Govt House
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains INEC From Conducting Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics FAKE NEWS: Nasir El-Rufai NOT Involved In 'Ghastly Accident'
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides My INEC Certificate Cannot Be Touched Or Seized, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News REVEALED: Birthday Boy Killed In Lagos Building Collapse ‘Told His Mum He Didn’t Want To Go School’
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Ijaw Youth Council Warns Politicians Against Threatening Rivers AAC Gov Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tribunal Grants Buhari, APC Access To Inspect Election Materials
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ajimobi Hosts 'My Brother' Seyi Makinde At Oyo Govt House
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Senators-Elect
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aregbesola Holds Separate Peace Meetings With Adelabu, Ajimobi Ahead Of 2023
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Restrains INEC From Conducting Supplementary Governorship Election In Adamawa
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad