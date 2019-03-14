Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash

The families of some of the victims of the Lagos building collapse have accused some staff of the General Hospital, Marina, Lagos, of demanding money for services such the release of the bodies of their loved ones following Wednesday's tragedy.

The Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, had promised that the state government would foot the medical expense of victims when he visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

However, when SaharaReporters visited the hospital on Thursday, a woman who had just lost her child was crying uncontrollably. She called out to the governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to intervene, but there was no response from him.

When SaharaReporters probed further, we learnt that the mortuary staff of the hospital where demanding money to release the corpse of some of the unfortunate victims in the collapse.

"They are not collecting money for excursions from us, or taxes to fix our cities but when our children die they will collect money. Is this good?" a woman cried out uncontrollably.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was visiting, simply walked past, talking with some of the people who had accompanied him.