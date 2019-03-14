Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor

Ohaneze National President, John Nwodo at Ukehe

Chief George Muoghalu, the National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the Ohanaeze Ndigbo for endorsing the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He stated this in an interview with This Day published on Thursday.

According to Muoghalu, the Igbo group should have worked towards not repeating the mistake of 2015.

His words: "The endorsement was unfortunate and has remained very unfortunate because the fear we expressed then has come to be. The shame is on Ohaneze now, but we warned against it based on the experience we had in 2015. What Ohaneze has succeeded in doing was to sadly repeat the mistake of 2015.

"It is most unfortunate but it has happened. Fortunately, the President did not relate to us in 2015 based on the endorsement of Ohaneze because he knew that some of us did not agree with them and the same thing is applying now.

"Some of us did not agree with them and will never agree with them. Today, we are exonerated. Our fears are confirmed because they would not have dragged us through the same path we followed in 2015 if they are reasonable."

He also stressed the need for the region to work hard to actualise its ambition of getting the presidency in 2023.

He continued: "It is not about rejecting Mr President, but a case of more people not believing in our party, the APC. However, I have always warned that power is not given but taken. You have to work for it. So, it is clear to us from the South-East that we need to work for power if we want to get it in 2023. It cannot be served on the table to us because it is our turn.

"We have to convince people to win a platform during the primaries and that was why we shouted on top of our voices that for things to be a little easier for the region, we need to demonstrate our commitment to the party to stand on a very high moral ground to make a demand.

"It is obvious that we have the challenge of convincing our compatriot and party leaders on why power should shift to the South-East. We are going to work towards it."

