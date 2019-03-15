Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Upon arrival at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at about 1pm, Atiku made his way to the mosque to pray after which he had lunch with the former head of state

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, paid a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State. 

Upon arrival at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) at about 1pm, Atiku made his way to the mosque to pray after which he had lunch with the former head of state and then left, a source close to the hilltop residence said.

The reason for the meeting was not known.

“I can confirm that Atiku visited Baba Obasanjo today around 1pm. It was a purely private visit. He came, observed his prayer, had lunch with Baba and left. The visit was brief. There was nothing else done,” a source told The Nation newspaper.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

