Eight Days After, Abductors Free 80-Year-Old Mother-In-Law Of Katsina Governor Masari

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Eight days after her kidnapping, 80-year-old Hajiya Maistiyari, mother of Binta, the wife of Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari, has been released by her abductors on Thursday. 

Hajiya Maistiyari was kidnapped last Friday morning at her residence, No 13, Dandume Crescent, Sabon Gari area of Katsina State.

Spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed her release, said: "I am very happy to inform you that, the old woman has been released by her abductors yesterday 14/03/2019 by 16:00hrs. She is hale and hearty. She has already reunited with her family after necessary medical checkups."

It is however not clear if a ransom was played to secure her release.

SaharaReporters, New York

