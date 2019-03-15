Frank Donga, Banky W, Ebuka Cheer On As Waje, Omawumi Make Movie Production Debuts

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Nigerian singers Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, and Omawumi Megbele, popularly known as Omawumi, have joined forces to create a movie to address issues women face in today’s world.

The movie, which is titled ‘She is’, was premiered on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Filmhouse in Lekki, Lagos.

Making their debuts as producers, Omawumi and Waje were supported by their colleagues such as Bovi, Ebuka, Seyi Law, Frank Donga, Banky W, Adunni Ade at the premiere.

‘She is’ tells a story of an average Nigerian woman, Frances, played by Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, who, upon achieving success in her chosen career, finds it hard to settle down in marriage. 

The movie features seasoned actors such as Frank Donga, Chiwetalu Agu, Linda Ejiofor, Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, Desmond Elliot and Segun Arinze.

Also, Waje and Omawunmi brought their musical skill to use as they wrote and performed the soundtrack of the movie. 

SaharaReporters, New York

