Investigation Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash Begins In Paris

An investigation into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 ET 302 which crashed on Sunday killing all 157 souls on board has commenced.

Nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have since taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 operations in their airspace.

According to a statement by Ethiopian Airlines on their official Twitter handle @flyethiopian, the "Ethiopian delegation led by the Chief investigator of Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris".

It added that further information about developments from the investigation "will be posted on Ethiopian Airlines website and on social media sites".

Boeing has said that it "will continue building the planes. But it will temporarily stop delivering 737 Max jets to airlines as Boeing determines what caused two of those planes to crash within the past six months".

