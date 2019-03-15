Investigation Of Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crash Begins In Paris

"Ethiopian delegation led by the Chief investigator of Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris".

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

An investigation into the cause of the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-MAX 8 ET 302 which crashed on Sunday killing all 157 souls on board has commenced. 

Nine countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia have since taken the decision to ground the Boeing 737 Max 8 operations in their airspace. 

According to a statement by Ethiopian Airlines on their official Twitter handle @flyethiopian, the "Ethiopian delegation led by the Chief investigator of Accident Investigation Bureau has arrived in the French Safety Investigation (BEA) facilities and the investigation process has started in Paris".

It added that further information about developments from the investigation "will be posted on Ethiopian Airlines website and on social media sites".

Boeing has said that it "will continue building the planes. But it will temporarily stop delivering 737 Max jets to airlines as Boeing determines what caused two of those planes to crash within the past six months".
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Carleton University Opens Donations For ‘Professor Pius Adesanmi Memorial Fund’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Nigerians In Ethiopia Mourn Bashua, Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International FLASHBACK: Aviation Enthusiast 'Warned' Ethiopian Airlines About Boeing 737MAX But Was Ignored
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
International Aviation Round Table Queries US Authority's Certification Of Boeing 737 MAX 8
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides NDI, IRI Release Preliminary Report on Nigeria's Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Former ECOWAS VP Edward Singhateh Implicated In Brutal Murder Of Gambian Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lebanese Abducted By Gunmen In Kano Found Dead
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Final Meltdown For The Saraki Hegemony By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#NigeriaDecides INEC Planning To Alter Imo National Assembly Result, Claims APC
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections ‘It’s All Lies’ — Kwankwaso Denies Directing Yusuf Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage If Elected
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nine Things We Know About The School Building Collapse In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad