Lebanese Abducted By Gunmen In Kano Found Dead

The Police in Kano State confirmed his death.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Sagir Ahmed, a Lebanese engineer who was kidnapped in Kano State, has been found dead.

He was abducted by unknown gunmen while inspecting an underpass bridge at Dangi roundabout, Zoo Road, in Kano on Tuesday. His driver was killed, while he was taken away.

However, the Police in Kano State, have confirmed his death.

The late engineer was an official of Triacta Construction Company.

Abdullahi Haruna, spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, said he was found dead along Maiduguri road on Thursday evening.

He said that Ahmed's body was discovered at a bush in Yansango Village in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state.

Ahmed was then confirmed dead at the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital after discovery by villagers who contacted the Police. An autopsy will be conducted to determine how he died.

Reacting on whether a ransom was demanded or not by the abductors, Area Manager of the construction company, simply identified as Mr. Millard, said: “We don’t know why they had to kill him; ask the Police.”

The Lebanese expatriate and two other persons, one of whom was the driver, were attacked on Tuesday morning around 7:00am as they were resuming work at Kano Zoo Road Underpass when they were attacked by unknown gunmen.

The Police say investigation into the incident is ongoing.

SaharaReporters, New York

