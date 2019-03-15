Obasanjo Gives Seyi Makinde Advice On Governance

According to Makinde, the visit to Obasanjo was a way of showing his appreciation and to also draw wisdom from the wells of the elder statesman.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Thursday, hosted Seyi Makinde, Governor-elect of Oyo State, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former President urged Makinde to ensure an all-conclusive government.

He said: “Be transparent and embark on developmental projects, which would be a delight to the people of Oyo State. Please run a government that will make them ask, 'where has this type of government been all these years in Oyo State?'

“You must give them something (positive); you must give them good democracy and not that one of my younger brothers will call democratic 'so sa po’ (pocketing democracy).

“Where there is misunderstanding, call yourselves (your people) together and make peace in the overall interest of Oyo State.”
 

