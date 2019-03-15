UNILAG Students Being Supplied With Water So Contaminated It 'Looks Like Orange Juice'

Students resident in Makama Hall have berated the hall management for not making any move to fix the water problem in the hall, stating that the water in the hall is “the new source of orange juice in Nigeria”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

Students of Makama Hall of the University of Lagos, Yaba, have decried the contaminated water being delivered to their halls for daily use.

According to the students, the water is not hygienic enough as usage of it could lead to stomach illnesses, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rashes.

It was gathered that another hall in UNILAG, Honours Hall (a female-only hall) also suffered the same fate, as water supplied to the hall is also polluted.

However, judging by the look of things, the water supplied to Honours Hall is not as bad as Makama Hall's.

Students resident in Makama Hall have berated the hall management for not making any move to fix the water problem in the hall, stating that the water in the hall is “the new source of orange juice in Nigeria”.

One of the students, who spoke to SaharaReporters, faulted the management of the institution for failure to provide basic amenities for students, despite being ranked one of the top universities in Nigeria.

“Despite claim to being the nation’s pride, it's sad that University of Lagos can still suffer from common amenities like water, as the university hall of residence for students is now the new source of orange juice. It's as bad as drinking gutter water, because students are expected to cook, bath and sometimes drink this water,” she said.

Students who had tried to manage to use the water said they had developed skin rashes and were feeling uncomfortable.

A student said: “I boiled the water and used it cook, but the aftermath was not good. I have had food poisoning from using the water. I don't even bother to cook with the water. I will rather buy sachet water and be happy.”

“The water has given me eczema and rash. All I do now is to buy sachet water to cook and bathe," another student said.

The students demanded immediate action from the management of the school for the supply of potable water. They also appealed to the school to fix every channel the water passes through to get to all hostels and halls.

“We want the school authority to promptly look into this matter and provide a quick and lasting solution to this problem as it is a matter that's affecting students,” a student added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 'Being A Short Man, He Hanged Himself' — NSCDC Denies Killing Man Who 'Raped' Daughter
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Pius Adesanmi Ban Air France from Nigeria Now! By Pius Adesanmi
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Education Over 2,500 Nigerians Ask Buhari To Increase Budgetary Allocation To Education
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Five Years After, Mothers Of Thousands Of Men Massacred By Nigerian Soldiers Demand Justice
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former ECOWAS VP Edward Singhateh Implicated In Brutal Murder Of Gambian Finance Minister, Others
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Kwankwaso Directs ‘Incoming PDP Governor’ Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Farouk Lawan, Nasiru Garo...Kano Commissioner Names PDP Leaders Who 'Tore' Election Result Sheets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku Visits Obasanjo In Abeokuta
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Final Meltdown For The Saraki Hegemony By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Environment Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Sanwo-Olu Walks Past As Woman Laments Death Of Her Child In Lagos Building Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Lebanese Abducted By Gunmen In Kano Found Dead
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections ‘It’s All Lies’ — Kwankwaso Denies Directing Yusuf Not To Pay N30,000 Minimum Wage If Elected
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption CONFIRMED: Patience Jonathan To Forfeit N2.4bn To Nigerian Govt As Supreme Court Throws Out Appeal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Shame On Ohanaeze Ndigbo For Endorsing Atiku, Says APC National Auditor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME AUDIO: Olatoye ‘Sugar’, Slain Oyo Federal Lawmaker, 'Was A Serial Killer' While Alive
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Carleton University Opens Donations For ‘Professor Pius Adesanmi Memorial Fund’
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad