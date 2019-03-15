Woman Commits Suicide After Losing Two Children In Lagos Building Collapse

Nobody knew what she wanted to do with the Sniper. But a few minutes later, we saw the bottle beside her where she was sleeping and we found out that she was already dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Mar 15, 2019

The building collapse in Lagos Island on Wednesday resulted in a mother, who lost her two children in the incident, committing suicide after she received news of the death of the children. 

It was learnt that she gave birth to the two children, who were between the ages of six and four, through Caesarean Section (CS). 

The woman and her husband live in Gambari area of the Island.

Some residents of the area who narrated the incident said she bought a bottle of insecticide called ‘Sniper’.

“Nobody knew what she wanted to do with the Sniper. But a few minutes later, we saw the bottle beside her where she was sleeping and we found out that she was already dead," a neighbour, who preferred not to be named, said.

Sympathisers thronged their house to condole with the husband and family members.

Meanwhile, a mother, Yetunde, whose son was injured, has been too traumatised by the sight of the boy lying critically on the hospital bed, that she has not sat down for over nine hours.

She was seen moving from one corner of the Lagos Island General Hospital to the other in search of the prescribed drugs and other needs demanded by the doctors. 

The boy survived the injuries and his two legs are in Plaster of Paris (POP).

Recollecting the event of the past 24 hours, Yetunde said she was the person who dressed the boy for school. She had already left the house when she received a call that the school, which her son attends, had caved in, leaving many children trapped. She called on well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the speedy recovery of her son.

SaharaReporters, New York

